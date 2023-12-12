Hub Health and Safety Manager | Leeds, Methley Park, Elland | Full Time and Permanent | 37.5 hrs | Competitive salary

Spire Healthcare have an exciting opportunity for a Health and Safety Manager to join our administration team at our Yorkshire hub, consisting Leeds, Methley Park and Elland Hospitals.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom, with 39 private hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland. Working in partnership with around 7,300 experienced consultants, Spire Healthcare deliver tailored, personalised care to in-patients and day care patients, and is the leading private provider, by volume, of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom. We are proud that over 90% of our hospitals are rated 'good' or better by the CQC. We are committed to the highest quality of patient care and have earned a reputation as a leader in our field.

This role will primarily be based at Spire Leeds Hospital, but some travel to the sites of Methley Park and Elland will be required on an ad hoc basis to cover annual leave or attend meetings.

Please note, the post holder will need to have a full driving licence and car and the willingness to travel between sites.

The purpose of the Hub Health and Safety Manager is to support Heads of Departments across the Yorkshire hub to ensure that working practices are established for employees, patients, contractors and other individuals who may work on-site do so in a safe environment in accordance to the Health & Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and the Management of the Health & Safety at Work Regulations 1999 are complied with.



In this role you will assist the Hospital Directors and the Hub Hospital Director to coordinate the implementation and delivery of Spire Healthcare Health & Safety and Risk Strategies at the facility.

You will provide support for the operational management of health, safety and risk, and all related systems and initiatives for the hospitals within the hub, with the aim of ensuring the provision of high quality, safe care and services at all times.

Who we're looking for:

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- IOSH Managing Safely / IOSH Working Safely course

- NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety (or the willingness to undertake qualification )

- Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation in essential

- Track record of successful people and process management, ideally in a multi-functional environment

Contract type: Permanent, Full-time

Working hours: Monday to Friday between 8 am and 5 pm

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Balazs Zeles on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

