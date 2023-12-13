General Radiographer | Imaging | Hull & East Riding | Full Time | Competitive Salary



Spire Hull & East Riding are now recruiting a General Radiographer to join the warm and friendly team. At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near the Humber Bridge. The hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team



Duties and responsibilities



- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for

- HCPC registered

- Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

- Post graduate experience in imaging

- Have good communication skills

- Team working

- Flexible and adaptable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on 07860785672 or email

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications