Bank Paediatric Nurse

Paediatric Staff Nurse| Children and young people services | Bank contract | Competitive rates plus enhancements | Tollerton, South Nottingham | Monday - Friday with occasional Weekends & night shifts.

The Children and Young People's services are growing at Spire Nottingham, offering in-patient and outpatient services. We are looking for experienced CYP Nurses to join our small, dedicated team.

Duties and responsibilities

You will provide pre and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and getting them ready for discharge - this will include wound care, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time. You will liaise with their parents, guardians and consultants giving advice and making recommendations to improve the patients' wellbeing, whilst also being adept at identifying a deteriorating patient and making on the spot, informed decisions.

Assess children and young people's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the child and families health and wellbeing needs

Delivering excellent post-surgical care to paediatric patients

Assist in maintaining and developing an ever-expanding Paediatric service.

Promote and be advocate for children and young people's equality, diversity and rights.

Ensure all child and young people's safeguarding needs are assessed and acted on as per local and LSCB policies

Providing RCN support during paediatric clinics, assisting with minor operations and Phlebotomy.

Working as part of a small team

Liaise with members of the Multi-disciplinary team to deliver Individualised care

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Childrens Nurse.

Flexibility is essential for this opportunity to support the needs of the growing service covering inpatients and outpatients

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Experience of working in an acute environment.

It would be desirable to have phlebotomy and paediatric ILS (If not- be willing to complete course)

Ability to plan and prioritise care for patients with good time management skills.

A surgical background is highly desirable.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

Working Hours: Monday - Friday with occassional Weekends & night shifts

Contract Type: Bank Contract

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on or 07725208712.

