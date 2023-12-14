Registered Nurse - Critical Care

Staff Nurse | Critical Care | Up to £40,000, depending on experience | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire | Full time or Part Time, from 2 days per week will be considered | Fully Funded Training Programs and Award winning CPD.

Spire Nottingham Hospital has an exciting opportunity for CCU Nurses to join our developing Critical Care Unit and to benefit from our state of art equipment, fully funded training programs and experienced management team. We will consider applications from experienced Band 6 nurses or Band 5 looking to progress their career.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams. We are the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be joining a small dedicated team of critical care nurses on this new, 5 bedded Critical Care Unit. You will be caring for a variety of patient caseloads including: vascular, spinal, general surgery and cardiology patients.

We believe in growing our people and offer award winning CPD opportunities.

Ensure that patient care is consistently maintained at all times in accordance with agreed operational policies and procedures, also ensuring a clean and safe environment

It will be your responsibility to promote and safeguard the well-being and interests of all patients, employees and visitors

Assist in maintaining and developing services

Contribute to quality improvement

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

Who we're looking for:

NMC registered Adult Nurse

A minimum of 6 months recent critical care or acute care experience

A completed critical care course is essential

ALS training - funded training will be offered if necessary

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or