Porter | Part-time| Washington |Part-time 15 hours a week | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | £11.45 plus great benefits



Spire Washington has fantastic opportunity for a Porter to join there busy team working on a full time basis

At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the North East. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.



Job Purpose

To provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff in all departments and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering and distribution service throughout the hospital.



Accountabilities

- To transfer, transport and guide patients safely around the hospital, as required, in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner

- To collect and deliver clean and dirty linen

- To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided.

- Assist in mail sorting, franking mail as required.

- To assist with the general security of the hospital and associated grounds

- To deliver flowers and newspapers

- To arrange furniture and equipment

- To provide general assistance in all stores and distributive activities

- To assist in the receipt, checking, storage and distribution of goods throughout the hospital.

- To undertake driving duties as required.

- To ensure the maintenance of good working relationships, communications and team work in the hospital and within the department.

- To ensure that all duties are undertaken safely.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

- Must have a Driver licence



Contract Type: Permanent- Full time



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

