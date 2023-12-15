Medical Secretary | Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits | Methley Park | Full Time, Permanent

Spire Methley Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity in our Medical Secretaries team. Working as part of a busy team and with direct responsibility from our Consultants, your key responsibility will be to ensure the accurate and efficient production of recording digitally dictated documentation and supporting our clinical teams with ad hoc requests.

The hours will be worked as Monday to Friday

Spire Methley Park Hospital is situated in beautiful woodland grounds, close to the village of Methley in South Leeds. Our hospital has been established within the local community for over 30 years. We offer a comprehensive range of private hospital services to patients in the Yorkshire area.

Duties and responsibilities:

This will be an interesting and varied role as you get to know the specialism and requirements of your assigned Consultants within the Hospital. With tasks including typing Clinic letters via the Digital Dictation system through to queries, the requirement to be highly organised with great Customer Service skills is a must as you will be handling initial Patient enquiries and dealing with ad-hoc requests.

Who we're looking for:

- Highly organised and take pride in your work.

- Candidates who have experience of working within a range of specialisms will be preferred.

- Computer skills with experience using Microsoft Word and Excel

- Excellent communication is a must as you will be liaising with a high number of stakeholders and the ability to type accurately is important as there will be a high volume of dictation required.

- Experience working within Healthcare or with Consultants is desirable, in addition to customer Service and a strong work ethic as these qualities are what we prize the most.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications