Administrator - Theatre

Theatre Administrator | Washington | Full time | Permanent | 37.5 hrs | £22,327.50 per annum

Spire Washington Hospital is currently looking for an experienced Administrator to join our Theatre team.

At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the North East. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

This is a permanent, full time opportunity with 37.5 hours per week and the hours will be worked Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Please apply only if you can commit to the above!

As Theatre Administrator you will be responsible for all administrative and supplies duties within the Theatre department.

Duties and Responsibilities

- Starting the billing process and entering Data Management on SAP

- Ensuring OPCS codes are present and correct

- Make charges within three days using the appropriate route - insured, NHS, PCT, or inclusive care

- Processing consultant fees, as required

- Entering SSIS data for all relevant patients onto their website in a timely manner.

- Co-ordinate and print theatre lists, and creating Data Management packs for next day's theatres

- Answering telephone, dealing with queries, or passing messages to managers/theatre staff.

- Data collection of theatre space utilisation

Who we're looking for:

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Previous experience of a similar role in an office and / or customer service environment is essential

- Competent with Excel and spreadsheet development and management

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships with colleagues

- Strong focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations

- Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

