Healthcare Assistant | Surgical Ward | Band 2 Equivalent | Liverpool | Full Time |

Spire Liverpool Hospital are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Healthcare Assistant to join their Ward Team on their Surgical Ward. This could be a wonderful opportunity for you to expand your knowledge and develop your skills as training and development opportunities are available.

Spire Liverpool Hospital is a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in the Northwest of England. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we are specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we are committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the Ward team in the provision of exemplary patient care.

Supporting the nursing staff in post-op observations

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person.

Assisting patients to mobilise post-surgery.

Assisting with washing, dressing, and supporting enhanced recovery.

Who we are looking for:

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and people skills are essential.

NVQ Level 3 or CARE certificate is desirable but not essential.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at

For us, it is more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.