Endoscopy Lead

An exciting opportunity has arisen in the Endoscopy Unit for an Endoscopy Team Lead at Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital. We are a JAG accredited Endoscopy Unit and work hard to meet the JAG requirements.

You will be expected to manage the endoscopy service and lead the team in the provision of care for patients in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way, whilst maintaining the patient's privacy and dignity. To provide leadership, advice and support to other staff in the department and support the Theatre Manager in the overall management of the healthcare environment.



Duties & Responsibilities

- Lead the Endoscopy Service against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient running of the department.

- To provide exemplary planned care for patients while managing a team.

- To ensure the team deliver effective patient care by providing clinical and managerial leadership.

- To maximise on Endoscopy opportunities across the hospital through capturing inbound enquiries and converting them to a booking, thus driving revenue to hit AOP target and fill capacity.

- To identify opportunities and deliver business growth, including competitor and price analysis.

- Assist in maintaining own and others' health and safety and security.

- Maintain and develop quality standards and improvement throughout the department.

- Maintain and support the effective use of physical resources.

- Maintain a safe working environment.

- Ensure all audits/reviews of the departments and their performance are undertaken and implement action plans in response to findings.

- Seek and employ innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the 5 CQC Key Lines of Enquiry (KLOE); always aiming to achieve Good and Outstanding.

- Co-ordinate the drive to gain JAG accreditation, reporting to the Theatre Manager and the Head of Clinical Services.

- To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse NMC Registered

- Previous experience in an endoscopy department.

- Previous experience with the JAG accreditation process.

- High standard of clinical practice

- Competent across a range of clinical skills supported by professional competence and knowledge

- Able to use evidence based practice to provide high standards of care

- Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

- Previous experience of managing clinical audits



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (Pro Rata)

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



