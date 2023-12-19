Patient Administrator - Theatre Bookings

Patient Administrator | Spire Elland | Full-Time | Permanent |£22.327.50
Spire Elland Hospital is currently looking to recruit for a Patient Administrator on a full time and permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Maintain and update patient records on the hospital computer system
- Process payments / collect credit card details both over the telephone and face to face
- Receive bookings and liaise with internal departments via the telephone
- Face to face liaison with patients and consultants providing information where requested and making appointments
- Match referrals to clinics
Who we're looking for:
- Previous relevant experience in an administrative support role
- Experience of working independently and on own initiative
- Comfortable working to deadlines and ability to work under pressure
- A real team player
- Previous experience in healthcare (Desirable)
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire