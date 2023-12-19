Patient Administrator - Theatre Bookings

Patient Administrator | Spire Elland | Full-Time | Permanent |£22.327.50

Spire Elland Hospital is currently looking to recruit for a Patient Administrator on a full time and permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Maintain and update patient records on the hospital computer system

- Process payments / collect credit card details both over the telephone and face to face

- Receive bookings and liaise with internal departments via the telephone

- Face to face liaison with patients and consultants providing information where requested and making appointments

- Match referrals to clinics

Who we're looking for:

- Previous relevant experience in an administrative support role

- Experience of working independently and on own initiative

- Comfortable working to deadlines and ability to work under pressure

- A real team player

- Previous experience in healthcare (Desirable)

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire