Supplies Co-ordinator

Supplies Coordinator | Thames Valley | Slough | Full Time | Salary dependent on experience | Training provided



Spire Thames Valley are looking for a supplies coordinator to join their friendly team. This is a full time role with the opportunity to take on extra training and learning.



Spire Thames Valley is a state of the art Private Hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.



Duties and responsibilities

- Day-to-day management and supervision of the Stores Assistants

- Daily stock control and monthly / quarterly stock takes

- Order all stock and non-stock items for all departments to be delivered from the NDC, or appropriate approved external supplier in line with supply management processes and procedures and in a timely fashion to ensure delivery when required

- Receive delivery of stock from each vendor, ensuring correct administration on SAP and in paper form for robust audit trails matching the goods to the PO and raising and resolving queries as they arise

- Distribute stock/non stock items to departments

- Review Consumable, Prosthesis (Stock and Consignment) and Stationery stock lines regularly to ensure appropriate Par levels in conjunction with Departmental Managers to reflect changes in Clinical Practice and in line with appropriate KPI stock days

- Carry out daily top up counts to replenish stock from the NDC (and external vendors) and place on order, notifying any back orders and liaising with staff for alternatives if required

- Liaise with Prosthesis reps ordering and advising stock issues, maintaining par levels per consignment agreement and reconciling to systems

- Booking medical reps attendance for cases at the request of consultants

- Work with vendors and clinical staff to arrange/book/and receive in loan kits for upcoming procedures

- Manage stores stock stationery orders to appropriate levels

- Process AP queries in accordance to KPIs and within the deadline

- Work closely with the Theatre Admin team to ensure stock is booked onto the system to allow charging and to review any issues regarding stock

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Who we're looking for

- A customer service-focused approach

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Previous experience in supplies or stores environment is desirable but not essential

- Ideally you will have an awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work and COSHH however full training will be provided.





Benefits



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance





Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications