Bank Endoscopy Nurse | Theatres | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Farnham
Spire Clare Park Hospital is looking to recruit an experienced and committed Endoscopy Nurse to join their surgical teams on a temporary/bank basis.
You will be supported by the Endoscopy Manager to become competent in assisting with a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic Endoscopy procedures. If you are enthusiastic, motivated and keen to learn then this is a perfect opportunity to extend your skills and join a friendly team.
At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Caring for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures
- Working across multi-disciplinary teams
- According to an individual patient's needs, being able to assess, plan, implement and evaluate their care
- Maintenance of quality care delivery
- Understanding and contributing towards infection control
Who we're looking for:
- NMC registered Nurse with no restriction on practice
- A keen interest in Endoscopy and a willingness to learn is essential in this role
- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care
- Ability to multi-task
- Strong communication skills
Working Hours: Flexible
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people