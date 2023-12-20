Surgical Nurse | Spire Regency Hospital | Band 5 Equivalent depending on experience |Full or part time available | £3000 joining bonus.

Spire Regency Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Surgical Staff Nurse to join our inpatient team. As a Staff Nurse working with us, you will be providing care to patients who are undergoing a variety of surgical procedures, where you will be required deliver high standards of nursing care. We provide excellent training and development to enable you to progress and develop.

About Us

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, South Cheshire opened in 1991 and has undergone extensive site modernisation creating an excellent environment for our team and patients. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business, bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality of patient care.

We are committed to our employees, well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

The Role:

Your role will see you working on a 18 bed ward with private ensuite rooms providing pre and post-surgical care to patients

Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients, ensuring you have the time to dedicate to those in your care

Deliver excellent and individualised care to our patients.

Maintain clinical skills, we work together to ensure all training and clinical competencies are up to date.

Comply and promote Infection Control standards.

Who we're looking for?

Current NMC registered without restrictions on your practice

Surgical experience would be advantageous; however, we are open to any acute care experience or newly qualified nurses.

Those who strive to provide the best patient care.

Team players with great communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Flexibility to maximise your work life balance

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

A great team, all dedicated to being the best

More information on our range of benefits is included in the attached leaflet.

We're committed to people, both patients and staff. Join us, and you'll receive a warm welcome.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



