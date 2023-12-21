Bank Mammographer | Monday / Tuesday / Thursday evenings | £30 per hour plus enhancements and excellent benefits | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire |

We are looking for an experienced mammographer to join our bank to support our one stop breast clinics which run on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 4-8pm, however we are able to be flexible around your other commitments.

So why Spire Nottingham? We are a relatively small but mighty department, striving to provide outstanding personalised care by being flexible, innovative and proudly working together as a team.

What do we offer?

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Why not come for a look around and meet the team? Contact to arrange in informal visit.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities:

Provide highly skilled and specialised Mammography and general imaging for patients within the radiographic department.

Provide specialized Mammography advice to patients

The post-holder should be a skilled Radiographer/Mammographer willing to rotate across other modalities

This role will provide the individual with the opportunity to build on and extend their clinical expertise.

Education and training are key elements of the department and therefore role extension and further learning is encouraged.

Flexibility and innovation are fundamental to this role and strong communication skills are essential

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered

Post Graduate certificate Mammography

Flexibility to support our clinic hours

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.