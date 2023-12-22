Registered Nurse - Wards

Registered Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Up to £36,000 depending on experience, plus enhancements | Oadby, Leicester | Full Time or Part Time considered, from 26 hours - Days only | Excellent nurse to patient ratios and award winning CPD.

Spire Leicester Hospital have an opportunity for an experienced Nurse to join our dedicated surgical ward team. Within this department, you will be exposed to a large cross section of surgical specialties, an excellent opportunity to broaden your experience. We are open to applications from newly qualified nurses.

Regain your work/life balance with no night shifts and award winning CPD opportunities.

Due to the location of our hospital, you must be able to drive.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be joining this high performing team of experienced nurses who constantly receive excellent patient satisfaction feedback.

Delivering excellent patient care to post-surgical patients across a wide variety of surgical specialities

Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients

Working across 2 small, fast-paced wards

Who we're looking for:

NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Previous surgical nursing experience would be advantageous, however we are open to other backgrounds

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or

