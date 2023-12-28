Ophthalmic Speciality Lead

Ophthalmic Specialty Lead | Theatres | Competitive salary dependent on experience | Sutton Coldfield | Full Time | Good CQC Rating

Spire Little Aston Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Ophthalmic Specialty Lead to join our highly skilled team on a full time basis.

Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy.

We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare to our patients. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and our staff. We also have a dedicated Bone & Joint Clinic with leading orthopaedic consultants, Breast Care Centre and Spire Eye Centre.

Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex caseload and assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. Assist in Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism

- Assess patients, plan and implement care, provide specialist advice; Provide clinical expertise and support to patients and staff in a specialist Ophthalmic department

- Participates in consultant led medical retinal clinics.

- Set, monitor and evaluate standards of care in partnership with other members of the ophthalmic multidisciplinary team to ensure the delivery of holistic, evidence based, clinically effective specialist service.

- Provide specialist training to other staff where appropriate.

- Lead clinical audits where appropriate.

- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- Registered with eye care governing body (NMC /HCPC)

- Relevant post registration experience at Band 6 or equivalent in Ophthalmology

- Have a minimum of UK 2 year Post-graduation Ophthalmic experience

- Valid NMC or HCPC pin with no conditions or restrictions

- Ability to manage own case/workload

- Ability to lead other clinical staff

- Previous experience in a surgical/theatre setting

- Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants

- Excellent communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications