Registered Nurse - Wards

Staff Nurse | Wards | Full Time, Permanent | Leeds - LS8 | Flexible Hours & Career Progression

Spire Leeds Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a motivated registered nurse to join our surgical team. Our nurses are offered support and development in a challenging but rewarding environment with an opportunity to attend external and internal courses.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities

Working within a highly supportive team you will be responsible for assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload on one of our busy surgical wards, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You provide post-operative care such as wound dressing, IVs and drains. You will have the opportunity to develop your own knowledge and skills and that of others whilst promoting best practice in health and safety and security.

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 6 months, post-graduation, Hospital experience.

- Have been employed in surgical or acute settings

- You will have excellent communication, organisation and provide the best quality of patient care.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package. To find out more about the benefits or working for Spire Healthcare click here

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications