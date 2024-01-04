Private Patient Adviser

Private Patient Advisor | Spire Norwich | Full Time | Permanent | Free Parking | £22327.50 | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Norwich have an opportunity for you to join one of the UK's leading Private Healthcare companies.

We are recruiting great people to join our friendly and welcoming Self-Pay team at Spire Norwich. If you have strong experience in a customer-facing role, you could join us here.



Duties and Responsibilities:

- Manage all Self-Pay patient enquiries, both over the telephone and online/email, from initial enquiry through to booking.

- Communicate clearly and effectively with prospective patients via telephone and email, to provide information regarding pricing, procedures, consultants, availability etc.

- Convert warm leads into appointments/sales in order to meet key performance targets

- Deliver high quality customer service & care, in line with the expectations of a leading private healthcare business

Who we are looking for:

- As a Private Patient Sales Advisor in our Self-Pay team, you will demonstrate excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills, as well as a positive and proactive customer-focused attitude. A confident approach to handing a variety of systems will allow you to prioritise and manage your workload, in a collaborative, fast paced team environment.

- At Spire we are constantly investing in our business, including the latest medical technology, brand new facilities and up to date refurbishments. These investments mean that our employees feel they can provide a standard of care they can be proud of, in a pleasant working environment.

- We encourage employees to share our value of investing in the future, by investing in their own learning and development to build their skills for the future. This makes Spire a really rewarding place to work for your whole career.



Shift Patterns/Hours: Office is open Monday - Friday 0800-1700. Shifts will be between these hours.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Faye Nassar on









