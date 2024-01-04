Healthcare Assistant - Theatres

Theatre Healthcare Assistant | Operating Theatres | Full Time, Monday - Saturday, No Nights | On call rota participation | Nottingham | Competitive salary, depending on experience |

Due to our ongoing expansion, Spire Nottingham Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join our dynamic and experienced team working in our Operating Theatres department.

You must be able to drive to apply to this post due to limited public transport.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a 5 bed Critical Care Unit, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working in our busy surgical theatre department you will provide support to our Nurses and theatre practitioners in the day to day running and set up of the department. You will assist in the smooth operation of our clinics and provide first class service to our patients.

Cleaning of theatres

Assisting the surgical scrub team to prepare the theatre kits and operating theatre for procedures.

Stores orders

Working as part of a team

Providing personal care for our patients.

Who we're looking for:

You will be a kind and compassionate person

Eager to learn new skills

Previous healthcare assistant experience is essential

Previous experience within a hospital or theatre setting would be ideal, but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications