Assistant Theatre Practitioner (ATP) | Cambridge | Competitive Salary | Full Time | Free Parking & Excellent benefits

This exciting opportunity at Spire Cambridge Lea for Band 4 Assistant Practitioner to work alongside the established Theatre teams, providing support to the current Registered Theatre Practitioners to provide safe high quality care to all our patients



Duties and responsibilities



- To assist the perioperative team to provide exemplary care within the operating suite in the role of perioperative surgical support including scrub duties for cases deemed to be within the workers competence

- The assistant theatre practitioner (ATP) role will assist in providing a safe, high quality environment for the carrying out of surgical procedures. The role is to perform a scrub practitioner role in minor to intermediate surgery and will also include circulatory duties for all aspects of surgery. Once the ATP is scrubbed, the delegated registered practitioner must ensure that they remain within the same theatres supervising the ATP until the case is complete.

- The ATP provides skilled assistance to the surgeon in the operating theatre within the sterile field. The term 'skilled assistance' is limited to the handling of instrumentation, maintenance of the sterile field and completion of necessary risk assurance processes associated with the operative procedure. The 'skilled assistance' does not extend to activities associated with the role of 'advanced scrub practitioner'.



Who we're looking for



- Understanding of the scope of the role of the ATP in context of the team and organisation, and how the role contributes to service development

- Experience in the acute environment

- Good level of literacy

- Basic awareness of health, safety and hygiene

- Flexible working within shift duties

- To have relevant ATP qualification

- Able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team

- Commitment to lifelong learning

- Good interpersonal skills

- Awareness of infection control



