Healthcare Assistant - Theatre

HCA | Theatre | Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits | Cardiff | Full Time | Permanent.
Spire Cardiff Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join our Theatre Team on a Full-Time, permanent basis.
This is a Full-Time permanent opportunity; with variable shift patterns between 08:00 - 20:00, Monday - Saturday.
We are looking for someone who will thrive in a role that requires genuine autonomy and the chance to work as part of a continually changing environment.
Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assisting the Theatre team in the provision of exemplary patient care
- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies
Who we're looking for
- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential
- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations
Working Hours: 37.5
Contract Type: Perm
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: Friday 05th January 2024. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts
