Self Pay Sales Executive | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Bushey | Monday - Friday 7.5 hours per day. Start time varies between 8-10am.

An exciting opportunity for a self-motivated sales person to join Spire Bushey Hospital.

Spire Bushey are looking to appoint a Sales Executive to join their established Self Pay team. The primary responsibility is to communicate effectively, positively and professionally with self-funding customers in order to facilitate their conversion from enquiry to a clinical consultation, test or procedure with Spire Healthcare. To support the Head of Business Development, Self-Pay and Business Development teams to deliver Spire Healthcare's business objectives.

Who we're looking for

Experience in a sales, customer service, account management or business development role - handling a large number of customer enquiries and meeting sales objectives

Numeracy with the ability to calculate procedure prices

Excellent phone manner

Analytical approach, able to ascertain fact, problem solve and seek answers to queries for the customer.

An understanding of the Private Healthcare business.

Duties and responsibilities

Effective, professional handling of self-pay enquiries (capturing enquirers details, booking appointments, resolving queries, giving information on procedures, providing advice and practical help) from phone calls, emails, and face to face meetings with prospective self-pay patients

Focus on conversion and tracking of self-pay patient enquiries to outpatient appointments or procedures, tests or therapies, in order to meet monthly conversion rate targets, self-pay revenue and admissions targets

Ensure the accurate and timely pricing of procedures to provide to patients ensuring excellent customer service and opportunity for conversion

Prepare sales quotations for patients, ensuring all procedures are costed for profitability

Be the point of contact for all self-pay queries across all departments internally and for our external customers

To maximise enquiry conversion opportunities through a high level of sales and customer service skills by adhering to Spire's sales PROCESS

Effectively overcome patient objectives and sell against competitor hospital by understanding Spire Outer London (Bushey and Harpenden hospital)'s USPs

To promote and book patients onto events organised by the business development team. To attend events and liaise with patients, booking patients into consultations or procedures

Undertake all work in accordance with company and hospital policies and procedures

Use the CRM and SAP system fully and correctly to keep record of all enquiries and interactions to robustly manage and convert enquiry leads

Office/home working

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Sales incentive plan

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications