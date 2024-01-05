Lead Engineer | Engineering Department | MIOSH | Electrical, Mechanical | Full Time, Permanent | Hartswood. Ilford| Free Parking, Excellent Benefits |

Spire Hartswood Hospital are looking for an experienced Electrical Maintenance Engineer to join the team responsible for maintaining the equipment, grounds and fabric for our fantastic hospital. In this role you will be the primary point of contact for Electrical maintenance and will also be required to be on-call on average one week in three.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be leading a team of 5.

To implement cost effective, planned and preventative maintenance / repair programme for all engineering services / equipment, utilising the network Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

To commission, record and schedule all new equipment and services for planned maintenance on the network CMMS. Assist with the continual update of hospital asset registers to keep all plant and equipment visible to the site and the network.

To support the Engineering Services Manager in the energy performance of the site ensuring optimisation of Building Management system and utilisation of Spire Healthcare's Energy Remote system (ERM) and benchmarking energy reports.

To support the Engineering Services Manager to develop an annual Engineering Estate's Plan to include comprehensive maintenance programme for building fabric.

To be point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to building / building services / equipment and manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy.

To be one the Authorised Person for the Medical Gas Piped System/Ventilation or Decontamination and ensure it is maintained and repaired in accordance with current guidance and Spire Policy.

To ensure that all hospital active and passive fire systems are maintained according to current legislative requirements and Spire policy.

To ensure appropriate maintenance / testing of all equipment ensuring compliance with current HTM recommendations and Spire Policy.

To ensure all remedial works identified in infrastructure, plant and equipment inspection reports, are prioritised and completed in a timely basis.

To support the Engineering Services Manager in accurate record keeping and easy retrieval filing of documentation for all services and equipment for audit purposes.

To support the Engineering Services Manager with managing the ordering of spares, services and consumables for the Engineering & Estates department.

To provide out of hours emergency on-call service.

To provide in-house day to day maintenance service.

To identify personal training and development requirements, for self, consistent with the hospital business plan.

To support the Engineering Services Manager in the fire management of the hospital, assisting as deputy Fire officer.

.Who we're looking for

Served a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas.

Significant experience in building services management with a track record of success.

Extensive knowledge of building services

Able to prioritise demands against resources

Able to assure hospital compliance with changing legislation

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including listening and negotiation skills.

Ability to build relationships with all customer groups

Highly literate and numerate

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

Results driven, high levels of determination and initiative

Proactive and able to self-motivate

Due to the unpredictability and nature of the function, the post holder will on occasion, be required to work outside of normal working hours

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart