Housekeeper | Spire Washington | 11:45 per hour | Part-time- 15 hours | Permanent



We have an exciting opportunity for a motivated and enthusiastic individual to join our Housekeeping team. 15 hours for Fridays/Saturdays and Sundays evening shifts. Finish time no later than 21:00.

Please apply only if you can commit to this.



Duties and responsibilities

- Maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the theatre department in line with the housekeeping and infection control policy.

- Complete the cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring that all areas are clean.

- To work in close liaison with clinical staff, understanding the special needs of the hospital on a day to day basis.

- To be responsible for the day to day maintenance of cleaning equipment provided, checking the faults and supply shortages and reporting them to the line manager.

- To be responsible for the day to day cleaning of all trolleys, racks, store areas within the department, and ensuring completion of all documentation.

- Compliance with Health and Safety at Work regulations including COSHH.

- Work with guidance on moving and handling, as identified in corporate and local policy and discussed at Mandatory training sessions, as large equipment will be required to be moved for cleaning.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience in hospitality and/or housekeeping is desirable, but not essential.

- No formal qualifications are required and full training will be provided.

- Good knowledge of COSHH and Health & Safety regulations would be beneficial.

- You must have excellent communication skills and be able to communicate well with other members of staff and patients in a professional manner.

- Able to work independently and as part of a team.

- Capable of working on own initiative and with a methodical approach to work.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.