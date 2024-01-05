Specialist Physiotherapist - 22.5 Hours

Specialist Physiotherapist | MSK | Physiotherapist | Outpatients | Band 6 | Cardiff | Part Time, 22.5 hrs per week

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for a Specialist MSK Physiotherapist on a full time basis. Respiratory experience is desirable. Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

At least 3 years' post graduate clinical MSK experience

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Working Hours: 22.5 hrs per week, over 3 days (one late shift)

Contract Type: Perm

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays, pro rata

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: Friday 22 December. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.