MRI Radiographer | Cambridge | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Full Time | Permanent

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital have an excellent opportunity for an MRI Radiographer, who is eager to progress within the private sector, to join our fantastic team.



The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures including Cardiac, Spinal and Orthopaedics. You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others. In-house training and development available.



Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated healthcare professionals.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide highly skilled and specialised MRI imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

- To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.



Shift patterns/hours: 3 times 12.5 hour shifts per week



Who we're looking for:

- Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 year MRI experience.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

