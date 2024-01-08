Bank Physiotherapist | Inpatients | Orthopaedic | Cardiff | Weekends | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist with Orthopaedic and Respiratory experience to cover weekends and on call.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of inpatient physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients.

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks.

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

At least 3 years' post graduate clinical Orthopaedic and Respiratory experience.

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases.

Working Hours: Weekends

Contract Type: Bank

Closing Date: Monday 22nd January. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on