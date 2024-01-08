Housekeeper

£10.44 per hour plus company benefits

20 hours per week, flexibility required inc. some weekends

Paid DBS & Uniform



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Heathland House is a brand new 66 bedded luxurious residential and dementia care home in Ferndown.



We are looking for hardworking and reliable Housekeeper/Laundry Assistant to join our team. You will ensure that our stunning new home, its furnishings, equipment and linen are clean and safe at all times, meeting our high standards of hygiene and cleanliness. .



Full training and support is provided and career development is encouraged.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids.

Compassionate and caring nature.

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable.

Ability to organise and prioritise workload.

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.

Previous housekeeping / laundry experience in a residential care setting.