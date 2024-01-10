

Here at Spire we are currently going through an exciting phase of our journey and are building a brand new clinic in

Abergele which is due to be open towards the end of the year. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us. For the opening of the new clinic we are looking for an experienced Housekeeper to join the team.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialities include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, GP service and Dental.

The responsibilities of this role will include:

Ensure that patient rooms are ready for admissions

- Rooms are serviced on a daily basis

- Departments and public areas are cleaned including bathrooms and toilets

- Comply with daily and weekly cleaning schedules

- Liaise and take direction from nursing staff and other departments

- Be flexible and accommodate changes as necessary in providing continuity of care and Quality Improvement

The Ideal candidate will have:

- No formal qualifications are required, but the post holder should have good basic knowledge of domestic procedures

- Have the ability to prioritise the daily workload to ensure that the necessary tasks are completed within the required timescales

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



