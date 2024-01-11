Spire Little Aston Open Day

Our Spire Little Aston Hospital is hosting a Recruitment Day and we would like you to join us!



Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy.



We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare to our patients. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and our staff. We also have a dedicated Bone & Joint Clinic with leading orthopaedic consultants, Breast Care Centre and Spire Eye Centre.



Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.



We are expanding the services we offer and currently have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Little Aston Hospital.



We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.



Date: Saturday 10th February 2024

Time: 10.30am - 1pm

Location: Little Aston Hall Dr, The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield B74 3UP

The event will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Little Aston Hospital

- Hear from - Hospital Director and - Director of Clinical Services

- Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

- A tour of the hospital

- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions



Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at