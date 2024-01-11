Bank Medical Secretary | Spire Bristol | Bank | Competitive rates | Free Parking

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for a Bank Medical Secretary to join our team on the Bank

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To answer telephone queries and refer to Consultants as necessary. Arranging New Patient appointments and registering them using an In-house database using Practice Manager and SAP.

- Provide new patients with specific information relating to their appointment with regards to potential Hospital and Consultant fees.

- Type up clinic letters using digital or audio tape dictation from Consultant's clinic in a timely manner, arranging future follow up appointments using currently paper diaries for each Consultant, prior to moving to an electronic diary system.

- Assist with preparation of future clinics, chasing results, ensuring that clinics are complete and ready for the next Consultant clinic day. Updating and amending as necessary future clinics on behalf of the Consultants.

- Chase patient results & ensure ready for consultant to review prior to, or at next appointment.

- Type discharge summaries dictated by Consultants as required.

- Produce medical reports where necessary for Medical Insurers to approve treatment.

- Maintain patient records securely as per Hospital Policy in line with data protection act.

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience as a Medical Secretary or Secretary/PA in an aligned industry (e.g. legal)

- Experience in a similar role, including providing a full high quality service to consultants and patients.

- Good communication and customer service skills.

- Able to manage workload and work in a fast-paced role.

- Strong audio typing skills.

- Fully IT literate and a competent user of MS Office

Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications















About Us At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.













