Chef - Full Time

Cook/Chef | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Full-Time 37.5 hours | Bristol

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for a Chef to join the team responsible for the service of all food and beverages.

To provide a high-quality professional service to the customer at all times, demonstrating a high level of social skills and a positive approach to customer care. To work in designated sections of the main kitchen producing quality standard of meal production, cost effectively, maintaining the highest standards of hygiene in the department.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.As a Chef you will be expected to deliver excellent service with diverse cuisine where quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained.

This position is a full-time, permanent position working 37.5 hours per week including weekends on a rota basis



Duties and responsibilities:

- Deliver the catering service within hospital guidelines

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Develop and improve services in the kitchens and wider catering team

- Plan and implement catering for functions

- Ensure food quality and safety is constantly adhered too

- To produce meals for patients, staff and visitors within a large operation, adhering to centralised standards of preparation, production and presentation.

- A positive and flexible approach to customer service and strong communication skills.

- Proven experience working unsupervised.

- To be an active member, participating in group discussions and on-going situations.

- Ability to plan patients' diets as necessary including the correct utilisation of stock, along with a strong knowledge of allergens.

- Possess a good, sound knowledge of all sections of a kitchen.

- Online ordering of food and supplies in Head Chef's absence.

- To correctly check-in all deliveries as necessary.

- To adhere to kitchen food hygiene and due diligence policy.

- To maintain a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance at all times

- Quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained.

- To comply with all Health and Safety at Work regulations, including COSHH and Manual Handling, whilst being aware of corporate and local safety policies.

- To report any faulty or defective equipment to the Maintenance Department.

- To have a flexible approach to hours and duties. Shift patterns are 7am-3pm, 10am-6pm or 11:30am-7:30pm, alternate weekend off.

Who we're looking for:

- Used to working in a fast and high paced environment

- Previous Chef experience coupled with NVQ Levels 1 and 2 or equivalent qualification is key for this role.

- An understanding of or basic qualification in Food Hygiene is essential for this role.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For any questions please contact Mark Ballard

