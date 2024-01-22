Bank Junior Physiotherapist

Junior Physiotherapist | Bank Contract - Predominantly weekends | Competitive rates plus enhancements | Oadby, Leicester |

Spire Leicester has an opportunity for a Junior Physiotherapist to join our expanding physio department. You will work across both our MSK and sports medicine outpatient service and our post-surgical inpatient wards in this dual role. This is a very varied role supporting our private clients with a variety of health conditions. You will be given the opportunity to work with well renowned sports medicine consultants as well as the MDT.

Ensuring our patients are back on their feet and performing at their best is our number one priority, that is why our patient wait times are very low and our team of experienced MSK Physiotherapists are given abundant dedicated time with their patients.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

Duties and responsibilities:

With us, you will be given more time to spend with your patients, ensuring that they are receiving the highest levels of care and support at all times. You will have access to everything you need in our onsite gym including a Biodex, isokinetic machine and multifunctional trainer.

Working as part of a supportive, specialist team of physiotherapists you will be fully supported to develop your clinical skills with our award winning CPD including weekly training sessions, 1 to 1 mentoring and consultant surgeons on hand for clinical support at all times.

You will be responsible for providing exceptional patient care to your own varied caseload.

To undertake physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal patients.

Look after a wide range of patients from post-operative orthopaedics through to elite sports people.

You will have allocated time in your day to complete your admin duties.

Dedicated CPD time every month and regular CPD sessions within the team

Ensuring that the highest clinical standards are met at all times

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified physiotherapist with a valid HCPC registration with no restrictions on practice

Ideally you will have experience with MSK either within your career, or your placements

We are open to newly qualified physiotherapists

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications