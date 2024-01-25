Team Leader - Minor Procedure Unit

Theatre Team Leader - Minor Procedures Unit | Theatre | Dependent on experience | Yale | Full Time

Spire Yale are now recruiting a Theatre Team Leader to join their welcoming and supportive Minor Procedures Unit. This role offers excellent career development opportunities.

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be expected to demonstrate leadership skills and lead the team clinically though day to day tasks.

You will be expected to complete clinical duties on a regular basis.

Deputising for the theatre manager when appropriate

Opportunities to take on extra responsibilities' dependent on your passion.

Who we're looking for:

As the successful Theatre Team Leader you will provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention in the minor procedures unit. You will also support the management team and, lead your team in the development of knowledge, ideas and best practice to maintain and strengthen our high standards of theatre practice and patient care.

You will need to be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered Nurse

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

Strong leadership experience

HCPC or NMC registration

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.