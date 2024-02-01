Healthcare Assistant | Spire Shawfair Park- Edinburgh | Competitive salary

Spire Murrayfield Hospital in Edinburgh is looking for a Healthcare Assistant to join their busy imaging team on a permanent basis. The HCA will provide exemplary patient care and examination, working within set protocols within the diagnostic imaging department.



Duties and responsibilities:

Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well being

Assess the health and well being needs of people whose needs are relatively stable and consistent

Establish and maintain communication with people on routine care matters

Develop own and others' personal development

Monitor and maintain health and safety and security for self and others

Contribute to the implementation of services

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Collect, collate and report routine and simple data and information

Assist in the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI

Assisting in maintaining agreed stock levels of consumable items

Preparing and assisting with general and specialised procedures including biopsies

Ensuring a clean and hygienic working environment

Preparing patients for treatment

Being involved in the manual handling of patients

Recognising equipment faults and reporting these immediately

Undertaking basic maintenance of equipment



The ideal candidate:

Experience in a customer facing role providing high standards of customer care

Administrative experience involving checking and monitoring

Awareness of Health and Safety and hygiene



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

