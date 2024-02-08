Pharmacy Technician | Full time, Monday - Saturday on rotation | Up to £30,000 plus enhancements, depending on experience | Oadby, Leicester | Award Winning CPD

This post would require working a Saturday half day week, this would include an enhancement for weekend working.

You must be able to drive to apply for this role due to the location.

Spire Leicester has an opportunity for an enthusiastic and well-motivated registered Pharmacy Technician to join our friendly and supportive team. We offer excellent career progression with our award winning CPD including the opportunity to undertake your ACT course and train in oncology dispensary.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

Duties and responsibilities:

Delivering excellence in patient care and patient experience is our driving force and in return we offer commitment to your personal development. You will be fully supported by the Senior Pharmacy Technician, Pharmacy Manager, technical and clinical staff within the department. You should have excellent communication & interpersonal skills; be motivated, flexible, adaptable and able to work well in an environment of change and transition. Working as part of this close-knit department, you will support the pharmacy department and other areas of the hospital that stock medicines. Other duties will include but are not limited to:

Contribute to the safe and effective use of medicines, ensuring cost efficiency

Assist in assessing people's health and well-being within the context of their medicines.

Movement and management of medicines.

Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents.

Who we're looking for:

Be GPHC registered Pharmacy Technician - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

Post registration experience is essential

Hold an appropriate Pharmacy Technician qualification

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications