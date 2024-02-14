Co-ordinator - Theatre Stores

Stores Coordinator | Spire Elland | Full Time | Permanent | £11.45 per hour | Plus great benefits



Spire Elland Hospital is currently looking to recruit a Stores coordinator to work in the Theatre department on a Full time and permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.

Spire Elland Hospital, together with our satellite service at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, is a long-established private hospital offering fast access to expert healthcare. With a full multidisciplinary medical and surgical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.



The Stores coordinator will support the Theatre Manager and the Theatre team with maintaining stock levels including prostheses and control of administrative processes to deliver a cost effective, timely service that maximises revenue capture and minimises the cost of delivering a high quality service to consultants and patients.



Responsibilities

*To communicate professionally with external and internal customers, maintaining confidentiality at all times.

*To challenge Theatre Team where data appears incomplete or incorrect and to work with them in order to improve the quality of data recorded.

*To support the Theatre Charging Coordinator and ensure that all P2P stock movements for Prosthesis and loan equipment are charged correctly reporting any issues to the Theatre Manager accounts team and SSD supervisor.

*To implement systems and processes to ensure the smooth running of the department in relation to prosthesis and loan equipment working alongside the SSD supervisor with loan equipment .

To complete stock counts on a quarterly basis and including mini spot checks.

*Review prosthesis stock holding, ensuring stock is ordered when required

*Ensure all Loan items and sale or return items are ordered in a timely basis for surgery and also accounted for accurately with the SSD Supervisor.

*Process orders through system and liaise with suppliers for delivery of goods.

*Ensure orders are received into site & ensure appropriately stored, meeting Spire Healthcare and HSE guidelines.

*Analyse and review par levels on a regular basis to ensure stock holding reflects current clinical practice and requirements. Reporting back to Theatre Manager if stock levels are unusually high.

*Ensuring all consignment agreements are in place and signed off by Theatre Manager and stock is managed & accounted for in line with Spire guidelines.



Qualifications and Training



Essential

- Good interpersonal skills.

- Strong literary and numeracy skills.

- A basic understanding of clinical terminology.

- An understanding or experience of stock management in a clinical environment.

- Excellent organisational and communication skills.

- Team player.

- Basic IT skills.

Desirable

- Knowledge of SAP

- Willing to participate in flexible working pattern

- Empathy for vulnerable and sick patients



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays - pro rata

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free car park

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications