Oncology Pharmacist - 22.5 hours

Oncology Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Competitive Salary (dependent on experience) | Worcester | Part Time - 22.5 hours per week

Spire Southbank is looking for a Pharmacist with Oncology experience to join their team on a part time basis, preferably to cover 22.5 hours per week. This is an excellent opportunity for a Pharmacist to expand on their hospital experience and knowledge and to develop in a very supportive environment.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities

Our Pharmacists are an integral part of a patients care plan, so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

- To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

- To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines.

- To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.

- To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for

- A Pharmacist with current GPhC Registration - you should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Experienced individual with ideally 4 years plus experience as clinical oncology pharmacist

- Experience of working in an NHS or Private hospital

- Excellent communication skills

- Willingness to assist in all areas of the pharmacy department as needed



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications