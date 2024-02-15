Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner

Theatre Practitioner - Orthopaedic or Cardiac Scrub | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Permanent - Full and Part Time hours available | Excellent development opportunities | Outstanding CQC Rating

Spire Manchester are now recruiting an experienced Theatre Practitioner to join their warm and friendly team.

This is an excellent opportunity to develop your skills in a wide range of procedures and excel your career

Spire Manchester Hospital is a brand new, £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering patients a wide range of integrated surgical, medical and diagnostic services. The rapidly expanding team in Manchester consists of over 500 colleagues, who thrive in the welcoming atmosphere that is friendly, supportive and progressive

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics and Cardiac surgeries

- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for:

- You will be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered Nurse

- Orthopaedic or Cardiac Scrub experience is essential

- Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

- Able to work across a multi-Disciplinary team

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Colleague recognition - Inspire people awards

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Spire Share Save scheme

- Free Parking

- Subsidized canteen

- Uniform/clogs provided

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker at or call 07525887973

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

