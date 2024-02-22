Bank Administrator

Bank Hospital Administrator | Administration, Customer Service, Reception | Cardiff | Part Time, Permanent | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for a Hospital Administrator to join them on the bank

. You will be working in various departments around the hospital where you will use your outstanding customer service and organisational skills.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need

To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required

To provide admin support as required to support the management of Medical Records in accordance with Spire Policy, incorporating efficient filing processes, access to records and adherence to audit requirements

To support an effective booking process in SAP/ Hospital Management System to process the completion of patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated with referral management, waiting list management, pre-op and discharge

Undertake daily task lists for any administration department

Use of RIS and /or associated clinical systems

.Who we're looking for

Someone with great Customer service skills

Polite with an attention to detail

A team player

Strong computer skills

Works well in a pressured environment

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

