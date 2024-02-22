Admissions Administrator | Juniper House - Brentwood | £12.05 per hour plus excellent benefits | Permanent - Full Time or Part Time (minimum 20 hours)



Spire Healthcare's East London and Essex hub have exciting opportunities for Administrators to join our team as an Admissions Administrator. This is an excellent opportunity to develop a career in healthcare. We are looking for driven, customer focused individuals to join our team on a permanent basis. Previous experience is not essential; however, exceptional customer service skills are a must.



Full training will be provided and this is a real opportunity to commence your healthcare career.



Shift patterns will vary between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday and a half day on occasional Saturday's - please only apply if you are able to commit to these shifts.



Duties and responsibilities

As a Hospital Administrator, you will be responsible for providing excellent customer service to patients and visitors for the entire East London & Essex Hub.

Your duties will include but will not be limited to taking telephone bookings and booking follow up appointments.

You will also act as a support to the clinical teams, assisting with admin tasks such as recording patient notes correctly, assisting with patient payments and taking telephone queries.

The role will also involve the completion of various spreadsheets on a daily basis and ordering stationery stock.

Who we're looking for

The successful candidate must have exceptional customer service skills

Ability to multitask and prioritise work loads

You will be IT competent and a quick learner

Experience in a Call Centre environment would be desirable but not essential

Working Hours: Full time 37.5 hours over 5 days, Monday to Friday including occasional Saturdays. Part time hours will be considered, with a minimum of 20 hours per week.

Please ensure you are able to commit to the above before submitting an application.

Interviews to take place on Saturday 2nd, 9th, 23rd March between 10am and 4pm or Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 13th, Thursday 21st March between 7pm-9pm.

Contract Type: Permanent, Full time or Part time (minimum 20 hours per week)

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it is their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications