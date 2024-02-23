Governance Administrator | Hull and East riding | Full time | 37.5 hours | Competitive Salary plus great benefits



Spire Hull and East riding have a great opportunity for a Governance Administrator to join the great clinical governance team.



Job Purpose

To assist with the co-ordination of all clinical governance processes within the Hospital, monitoring and assisting with compliance in all relevant clinical standards.



Overall Responsibilities

- Under the direction of the Clinical Governance Lead, provide guidance and support on clinical governance processes across the Hospital.

- Participate in assurance of full compliance with all relevant clinical quality standards and clinical KPI's using a wide range databases and platforms to collect this data.

- Contribute to the review of existing admin practices, ensuring that progressive solutions, which take into account models of best practice and all relevant policies, procedures and legislation are incorporated into hospital plans and implemented.

- Develop support systems for the collection and analysis of data needed to manage the governance agenda to achieve safe and effective high-quality services.

- Organise, prepare data for a wide range of meetings which contribute to Governance requirements, managing venue arrangements, prepare agendas in advance, committee packs, action plans and minutes.

- Provide assistance in monitoring all aspects of incident reporting and investigation utilising Datix. Assist with the collation and preparation of Datix reports as required.

- Assist with report writing and feedback documents.

- To be a visible member of the hospital team, visiting departments to provide assurance of governance processes being embedded within departments.

- To follow the Duty of candour process and external escalations.

- Support the hospital with ensuring key information is collated, shared and displayed e.g. Governance noticeboards, the Clinical Scorecard, strategies, Datix; Myrus; in preparation of Committee reports etc.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Qualifications, Training, and experience



Essential

- Good standard of secondary education with established literacy and numeracy skills.

- Able to demonstrate continuous development

- Recent experience within a healthcare setting and able to demonstrate awareness of a Clinical Governance agenda and framework.



- Able to create Excel spreadsheets including basic formulae, graphs, filters and pivot tables.

- Able to create Word documents to produce reports that contain contents, tables, pictures and graphs.

- Able to prepare and produce PowerPoint presentations using tables, images and graphs with the appropriate information.

- Able to capture and produce accurate minutes actions and agenda items from Hospital Committees.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

