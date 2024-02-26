Receptionist | Customer Service, Administration | Full Time, 37.5 hrs p/week | Permanent Contract | Horley, Surrey | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Private Healthcare

Spire Gatwick Park hospital are currently looking to recruit a Receptionist to join our team. Welcoming patients politely and courteously. Registering and directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, in a proactive, warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence and exceed customers' expectations. Providing an accurate, efficient, administrative service within the hospital, operating within established Spire policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.

Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.

Compliance with NHS forms and processes.

Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.

Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.

Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.

Who we're looking for

A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

Excellent customer service skills

High degree of accuracy in administration

Great communication skills at all levels

Experience in a customer service environment

Experience with information management systems

Switchboard experience desirable

Working Hours: 37.5 Monday-Friday 6.30am-8.30pm shifts. Must do 1 in 4 Saturdays.

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on