Bank Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced and capable Clinical Pharmacist to join our bank. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.