Senior Biomedical Scientist- Training & Education (Histology) | Band 7 depending on experience plus enhancements | Manchester | Full Time | Outstanding CQC rating

Spire Manchester are now recruiting a Senior Biomedical Scientist- Training & Education in our histology department.

This essential and exciting role is an excellent opportunity for an individual wanting to advance their career within Cellular Pathology. The laboratory currently handles in excess of 80,000 samples per annum, which is located in a purpose built facility in South Manchester. The department is extremely well equipped and currently in the process of going fully digital. It is therefore an extremely exciting time to be joining us on our journey.

Spire Manchester Hospital is a £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and progressive environment. The Manchester team currently consists of over 800 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic teams.

Duties and responsibilities

As the lead Senior BMS for Training in the laboratory you will be responsible for ensuring that all team members follow their individual training plans and ensure that competencies are recorded. You will also book individuals on to training courses as relevant and devise and deliver CPD events for all members.

This is a young, expanding team and you will therefore need to ensure that regular appraisal and 1:1 meetings are being carried out and development plans are executed. As a member of the laboratories management team you will be required to provide daily updates to the lab manager and other senior colleagues. You will also be required to occasionally engage with the central pathology senior management team to inform them of any developments of note and may have to attend meetings at other Spire sites. You will participate in the technical rota however this will be limited due to training and education commitments.



Who we're looking for

HCPC state registered BMS with at least 4 years post-registration experience. You will have completed your MSc. in biomedical sciences or in the process of completion.

Experience in a scientific laboratory.

Experience of independent sector is desirable

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for new pathology services.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.





For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



