Physiotherapist - MSK Outpatients

Spire Little Aston Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced MSK Physiotherapist to join our friendly and highly skilled team on a full time basis. There are excellent career development opportunities available within the team.

Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy.

We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare to our patients. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and our staff. We also have a dedicated Bone & Joint Clinic with leading orthopaedic consultants, Breast Care Centre and Spire Eye Centre.

Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.



Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

At least 3 years' post graduate clinical MSK experience

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases



Working Hours: Various shift patterns including some evenings and weekends



Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.