Bank Theatre Practitioner - Anaesthetics

Bank Theatre Practitioner | Anesthetics | Private Hospital | Competitive Rates of Pay | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital is looking for a highly motivated OPD or Nurse to join our high performing Theatre Team, with a focus on Anaesthetics on a bank/temporary basis. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

Act as anaesthetic assistant

Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

Administering local anaesthetics

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

An interest in development and progression is encouraged and reinforced, offering the opportunity to complete the surgical first assist course and specialise within the surgical areas on offer. Our onsite education team will keep you up to date with BLS and ILS and you will be provided with your ALS training.

Registered Nurse with an anaesthetic qualification

Operating Department Practitioner with anaesthetic experience

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

ODP qualification

HCPC or NMC registration

At least 2 years scrub experience

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Contract Type: Bank

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.