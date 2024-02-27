Bank Housekeeper | Spire Washington Hospital | Washington, NE38 | Flexible Working | Various Shifts Available

Spire Washington Hospital are looking for a dedicated and motivated Housekeeper to join the Bank on a flexible basis.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Duties and responsibilities

- Complete cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring rooms are ready set to the correct layout as needed

- Cleaning and maintaining bedrooms, offices, public areas, sterile services department and public toilets within the hospital

- To work in close liaison with the clinical staff dealing with the varying needs of the hospital

- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH.

- Carry out any other duties that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience in hospitality and/or housekeeping is desirable, but not essential.

- No formal qualifications are required and full training will be provided.

- Good knowledge of COSHH and Health & Safety regulations would be beneficial.

- You must have excellent communication skills and be able to communicate well with other members of staff and patients in a professional manner.

- Able to work independently and as part of a team.

- Capable of working on own initiative and with a methodical approach to work

- Flexible to work various shift patterns (early mornings, days, and evenings) and days across Monday-Sunday.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications