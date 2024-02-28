Administrator - Wards

Ward Administrator | Spire Washington | Part time | Permanent | 30 hours per week | £11.45 per hour

Spire Washington Hospital is currently looking for an experienced Administrator to join their Wards team.



As Ward Administrator you will be responsible to provide an efficient and effective quality administrative service for the Ward.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

This is a part-time, permanent position with 30 hours per week and the hours will be worked Monday to Friday between 7 am and 9 pm with Saturday and Sunday working on rotation.

Duties and responsibilities

- Meet and greet all customers and respond to incoming telephone calls at ward level and relay to the nursing team as necessary

- Ensure all patients' notes have been received from the Medical Records team in preparation for admission

- Identify where x-rays are required and retrieve prior to admission using the hospital patient administration and other system

- Escort patients from reception for admission

- Explain the room layout and facilities, deliver post and newspapers

- Provide an administrative support to the Ward Co-ordinator and update or make changes to the bed management systems in support of the co-ordinator role

Who we're looking for:

- Highly computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office

- Previous Customer Service and/or Healthcare experience is desirable

- Excellent telephone manner essential

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

