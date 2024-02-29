Senior Catheter Lab / Cardiology Nurse

Spire Nottingham Hospital is recruiting for a Senior Cath Lab Nurse to join their dynamic close-knit award winning specialist cardiology team.

Full Time, Mon - Friday plus 1 Saturday per month. | No Nights, Award winning CPD. Band 6 equivalent, depending on experience.

We are pleased to be offering a £1000 joining bonus for eligible direct applications received before the 15thJanuary 2024 (T's & C's apply).

Spire Nottingham Hospital offers world-class care. We are in the process of growing our Cardiac service to include more vascular and structural procedures, as well as also increasing our cardiac surgery, with the aim to become the leading cardiology department in the Midlands.

Spire Nottingham Hospital reached a milestone in July 2022, treating its 100th NHS PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale closure) case. We are now Europe's leading centre in completing the most PFO closures.

"Spire Nottingham Hospital has the most modern, state of the art cardiac hybrid theatre to perform such sophisticated procedures. Thanks to the leadership of the hospital and dedication of the cardiology team, we have been able to successfully treat over 100 patients from the region." - Consultant Cardiologist, Professor Jan Kovac

We have recently opened a new ITU department to allow more complex cardiac procedures and TAVI. We have one of the largest stroke prevention programmes in the UK supporting the NHS with its COVID-19 recovery which started in May 2021.

This unmissable opportunity offers flexible working hours and excellent training programs. Offering full support with multiple funded courses available including cardiology pre-assessment courses, Resuscitation and educational cardiology courses to support the CPD process.

Duties and responsibilities

As Senior Nurse you will support and lead our experienced cardiac team to ensure our patients receive the highest levels of care. Every day is different in this role, and you will work across various areas of the hospital including cardiology pre-assessment, cardiac catheter lab (theatre), cardiology outpatients department, and supporting the wards with cardiology patients when required.

* Supporting the Cardiology consultants in clinics

* You will utilise your inter-departmental communication skills to support your cardiology patients throughout the whole Spire Healthcare journey

* To undertake clinical procedures that require dexterity and accuracy this includes scrubbing for a full range of complex interventional cardiology procedures and assisting with implantation of IABP, TAVI and complex devices as the Hospital grows in complexity.

* To support the non-invasive cardiology services within the Outpatient Department where appropriate; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

* To provide cardiology support to ward & critical care patients; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

* To support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective cardiology care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre Cardiology/Hybrid suite, Wards and Outpatient Cardiology Department.

* Prepare an operating Hybrid theatre/anaesthetic room/outpatient cardiology suite for procedure in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific cardiology procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. Ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order.

* Run a cardiology list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience).

* Perform duties supporting all the cardiology functions within the hospital.

* Be responsible for the Cardiology pre-assessment, and to provide the highest standards of care, safety and service to patients

Who we are looking for

Essential

NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions on practise

Minimum of 3 years' post qualifying experience

Cardiac Cath Lab experience

Desirable

Formal cardiac qualifications

ALS trained or willing to undertake the course

Pre - Assessment background

Previous scrub experience, EPS Ablation would be a distinct advantage

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications